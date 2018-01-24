The district of 100 Mile House is accepting applications for the Business facade improvement program. The district has been approved for a $20, 000 dollar grant by the Northern Development Initiative trust.

The grant is to be used to assist property and business owners to renovate, restore and redesign commercial and retail business fascades in 100 Mile House by enhancing the economic viability and vibrancy of the community.

The district will provide a 50% reimbursement grant up to a maximum of $5000 per project to improve the facades of eligible commercial buildings. Minimum value of a project is $2000.

This year, accessibility features will be considered if part of a larger facade project.

Mayor Mitch Campsall says, This program strengthens local business, which keeps money in our local economy.”

“We are very excited about the addition of accessibility features this year, and look forward to sustainable community revitalization that supports age-friendly and accessible community sector.”

Applications will be considered on a first come first served basis and will be accepted until May 1, 2018. For more information, contact the District office at 250-395-2434 or visit the district website at www.100milehouse.com.