CRD Area H director Al Richmond and Area L director Brian Coakley, along with representatives of the CRD planning board were in 100 Mile House Thursday evening for the electoral areas G,H,and L required public hearing on proposed amendments to regulations regarding Secondary Suites and Detached Accessory Dwelling Units.

The hearing was attended by several local residents who submitted questions for consideration on the proposed changes. Full details of the proposed amendments can be found on the CRD website at www.cariboord.ca

The next public hearing regarding the amendments will be held for residents of Electoral Areas D, E, F, J and K on Saturday January 20th at 1 pm in the CRD board room in Williams Lake.