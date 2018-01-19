Could Quesnel see some of the aftermath that California has now seen from it’s wildfires ?

The Baker Creek Enhancement Society has sent a letter to the Pacific Salmon Foundation regarding the wildfires impacts for riparian zones in the North Cariboo.

Mayor Bob Simpson talked about that letter and the need to protect our watersheds, creeks and rivers at this week’s Council meeting.

He says he wanted to let people know that there were groups that are paying attention to what is happening in California…

“If we don’t get in and do bank stabilization, if we don’t address some of the hydrological impacts that come with these forest fires then you get into those kinds of erosion events, slide events etc.”

Simpson says there is nothing close to town that is of concern but he says all of our watersheds…Baker, Cottonwood, everything else, are fed by areas that certainly have been impacted by fires.