The plan is still to have grade 8 and 9 students in Quesnel learning at a new location after the spring break.

Gloria Jackson, the Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education, says the move from the current Quesnel Junior Secondary site up to Maple Drive on Mountain Ash Road is actually a little ahead of schedule…

“There is a lot of work that our own maintenance staff has done to the building already and, like i say, it is looking really good, they’ve done some great work around cleaning up the building and doing some preliminary work to get ready for the main contractor to go in and get ready for the kids to move.”

Jackson says a contractor is expected to be on site on February 12th and the work is expected to be complete by March 16th.

She says two portables will be installed between March 10th and 20th.

The move will involve just under 450 students plus staff.

An update was provided at last night’s School Board meeting.