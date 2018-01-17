The Mayor of Quesnel has expressed some concerns over the recent merger of the BC Council of Forest Industries and the Coast Forest Products Association.

Bob Simpson, who raised the issue at last night’s City Council meeting, plans to raise those concerns again today at the Natural Resources Forum in Prince George…

“Simply because the Coast Forest Products Association has had the ear of government for a very long time, they’re located closer to government, they are in the larger population base in the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island and Vancouver Island.”

Simpson says many of the two groups issues are also fundamentally different.

He says the Council of Forest Industries is going to be meeting with some of them in Prince George…

“And i will be expressing those concerns. We really need to understand how interior issues are going to be raised and not get lost as the coast comes in and is a partner with this organization. I think it makes sense for a lot of BC’s history to have a Coast specific association and then an Interior specific association.”

The Natural Resources Forum will wrap up tomorrow.