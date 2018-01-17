The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Tolko sawmill early this morning.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says they were dispatched to a structure fire at around 2-30.

Upon arrival he says there was heavy smoke inside the mill but they were able to quickly locate the fire and extinguish it…

“Thankfully the sprinkler system contained the fire and basically extinguished the fire where it was able to attack it. The fire Department personnel only had to deal with the fires that were out of the reach of the sprinkler system.”

Gauthier says no one was hurt as everyone vacated the mill.

He says there was some minor damage.

Gauthier says they have already determined the cause of the fire…

“The cause was some personnel was doing some welding and a spark just got away and found its way into some sawdust in the crevices between the walls, which started the fire.”

18 members of the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded along with three engines and a ladder truck.