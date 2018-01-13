A new Lake City business is offering residents a new way to entertain themselves.

The Memory Den is a virtual reality facility that lets players choose from over fifty different games and experiences like walking on a plank sticking out from a fifty story building.

“I’ve been following virtual reality ever since it was announced years and years ago,” says owner and operator Brighton Kaufman who opened Adventure Games in 2014.

“I got the original development kit for the Oculus when it was really crappy and I just think that the technology is super cool and everybody should have a chance to try it out”.

Virtual reality is a computer-generated simulation of a 3D image or environment that can be interacted with by a person using electronic equipment like a headset with a sensor or gloves with sensors.

The Memory Den-Virtual Reality Lounge which calls itself a modern take on the arcade opens its doors to gamers for the first time on January 13 starting at noon.