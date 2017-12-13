Charges have been approved against a 48-year-old suspect who was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP and a police dog attending a break and enter in progress on December 7.

Leroy John Adrian Sellars who is known to police has been charged with three offences as a result of the incident with break and enter with intent to commit offence, wilfully resisting obstructing a peace

officer, and breach of undertaking or recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial court this morning for a bail hearing.

Williams Lake RCMP say that Sellars was taken into police custody when they responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress in the 500 block of 4th Avenue at 3:51 pm.

“Police Dog Services along with uniform officers attended the residence and it was observed there was forced entry. Police entered the residence and informed the suspect that a police dog was present,” said Inspector Jeff Pelley.

“The suspect still attempted to flee and was arrested by the police officers and police dog Grimm inside the residence.”

Sellars sustained injuries from the police dog during the apprehension and was assessed at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

No officers were injured including police dog Grimm and no occupants were at home at the time of the incident.