The Mayor of Williams Lake has confirmed his intention to seek re-election in the 2018 municipal election following last week’s Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Walt Cobb says his intent at this time is to seek re-election next October.

“It isn’t really official until you have to get your papers signed and that doesn’t happen until September but I’m sure anybody that’s interested is going to start anytime soon and start declaring or particularly thinking about it. I’ve made the decision that I think we’ve come far enough and there’s a bunch of work and process so I just want to make sure that it gets finished and go from there.”

The nomination period for the 2018 General Local Elections according to Elections BC runs between September 4, 2018-September 14, 2018 with General Voting Day taking place on October 20.