The RCMP are still seeking help as to how or who started the Gustafson Fire back in July.

Corporal Brian Lamb says the investigation is still on going and he has a couple of working theories.

“That somebody was possibly up there shooting and it’s difficult to say if it was a hot cartridge, or a cigarette. There’s a rumour that it was tannerite, the tannerite targets that explodes when you shoot them.”

Lamb says he’s very confident that the fire was human set but there is no evidence it was purposely set ablaze.

He says the RCMP is still seeking information on the incident and would welcome anyone to come forward if they know anything.