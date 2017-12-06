A Williams Lake man will spend some time behind bars after pleading guilty to charges related to a stabbing incident in Lac La Hache.

21-year old Jesse Meade was sentenced to 433 days in jail and three years probation after pleading guilty to one count each of Aggravated Assault and Uttering Threats.

A charge of Assault with a Weapon was stayed.

Meade was scheduled to go to trial in January.

The charges stem from an incident along Highway 97 back in March of this year.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to Cariboo Memorial Hospital after receiving a report that a 29-year old man was being treated for a stab wound to his upper torso.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim knew each other.