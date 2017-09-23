It’s the tenth year for the Kidney Foundation’s flagship Kidney Walk.

In Williams Lake, the Walk kicks off on Sunday at 10 am in Boitanio Park with registration beginning at 9.

Top Walks in BC& Yukon as of Saturday, September 23 include Team Nash of Williams Lake which has raised over $16,000.

10-year-old Team Captain Nash Overton has been living with kidney disease for most of his life and was just 2 year old when he was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome which causes your kidneys to lose large amounts of protein.

“Last year we discovered my kidney disease had progressed to FSGS (Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis),” said Nash.

“As of right now there is no cure for FSGS. Organ donation is something that is becoming very important to me because there is a chance that one day I will need a kidney transplant.”

Kidney disease affects about 1 in 10 Canadians.

The goal for the Kidney Walk is to raise awareness of kidney health and organ donation and provide critical funds to support programs and services.