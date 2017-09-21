A UNBC Student from Williams Lake who grew up in a family of biologists is one step closer to continuing the family tradition.

Logan Ramsay has earned a $1,500 scholarship from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC which will help him complete his Bachelor of Science in biology.

Ramsay says it’s a big honor to be able to continue his education in a field that he’s passionate about.

“I’ve been exposed to biology from a very young age. I’ve seen all of the interesting projects that have been available to biologists such as doing things like steelhead counts out of helicopters or catching white sturgeon in the Fraser River for example. It’s a very diverse job and it’s interesting.”

Ramsay who is in his second year of studies says he plans to stay and work in Williams Lake once completing his degree and will look at doing some graduate work. Both his parents work in Williams Lake with his dad in fisheries management with FLNRO and his mother with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“This summer I worked as a fisheries technician for the BC Conversation Foundation working with FLNRO in Williams Lake doing all sorts of fishery-related projects,” Ramsay adds. “We’ve been doing acoustic limitries, tagging fish, and seeing what happens to them in the end.”

The data collected will be used to inform potential new fishing regulations.

Ramsay was 1 of 4 students from the Province to receive a scholarship this year from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC. He had graduated from Lake City Secondary School in 2016 receiving the UNBC Scholar Award for the highest grade point average in the school district in the 2015 calendar year.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships to 31 students since 2008. To be eligible applicants must have completed at least their first year of post-secondary studies and plan to continue as a student, with the intent of establishing a career in the province.