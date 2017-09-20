The community is invited to shatter the silence, stop the violence, and take back the night in Williams Lake.

Tamara Garreau is the social program supervisor for the Cariboo Friendship Society and chair for the Violence is Preventable Committee.

“We’re told don’t hang out at the park at night; things like that and with all the activity in town, some of the gang activity has been increasing that fear to go out at night. This is a night where we want to take back and be out on the streets and feel safe.”

Garreau adds that violence against women happens too often in the community and people don’t want to talk about it.

“Being silent about it is saying that it’s okay, and it’s not okay. We really want to make it a family event open to anyone who is interested.”

Take Back the Night starts at the Purple House next to Denny’s at 5:30 pm Thursday, September 21.

A barbeque by donation will follow the walk in which all proceeds will go the Violence is Preventable Committee towards any violence prevention programs.