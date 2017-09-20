Quesnel City Council has a rather ambitious agenda at the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities in Vancouver that starts next week.

Mayor Bob Simpson went over the list of meetings with various Ministers at last night’s Council meeting.

Not surprisingly, wildfires will be high on the agenda…

“The Mayors and the CRD, we’re all going to meet with the Premier to talk about post fire and transition economy.”

Education will also be high on the list as Council also has a meeting with the Education Minister about a new middle school among other things and with the Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister…

“I’m getting signals that we may be close to getting sign off on the investment of the next phase of the Trades and Training Centre at CNC, so we really want to push again that if they’re going to do that, do it now.”

Another high profile meeting is with the Health Minister and the plan for a major renovation at GR Baker Hospital with a new Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit.