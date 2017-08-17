Good progress is being made on a wildfire burning in the Wells-Barkerville region.

Fire Information Officer Lindsay Marks

“We are working with industry partners right now to provide efforts on that fire. We’re also providing bucketing support on that fire which you’ll see the helicopters dropping water on that fire. The fire has not grown and we’re not expecting it to jump the guard at this point.”

The Swift River wildfire is about 1800 hectares in size and is not threatening structures at this point.