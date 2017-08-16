It was a nice payday for a couple of Cariboo competitors at a BC Rodeo Association stop in Chilliwack over the weekend.

Joe Roberson from Williams Lake had the only qualified ride in the Saddle Bronc.

A 77 on Kiss’n Kate earned Joe almost 26-hundred dollars.

And Mariah Mannering from Quesnel was the champion in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

Her winning time of 17.992 seconds paid more than 11-hundred and 40 dollars.

There were a total of 57 entries in that event.

The only other Cariboo winner was Kira Stowell of Quesnel in the Pee Wee Barrels.

Cash Kerner from 100 Mile House was the runner-up in the Bareback for 404 dollars and Wade McNolty from 150 Mile was second in the Steer Wrestling for 362 dollars.