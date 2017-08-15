The minimum wage in BC will be bumped up to $11.35 an hour by September 15th after a 50 cent boost was announced Tuesday by the provincial NDP government.

The move will make the province’s minimum wage the third highest in the country up from 7th.

Labour Minister Harry Bains says the goal is to move to a $15 minimum wage by 2021 with the establishment of a fair wages commission.

“We have just four years to meet that $15 mandate by making incremental and predictable increases starting with today’s announcement.

We have listened to business and industry, to manufacturers and hospitality owners – and to those representing the interests of workers,” says Bains.

The minister says up to 94,000 people across the province will have more money in their pockets that he says will benefit the economy while making life easier for minimum wage earners.

Along with today’s announcement, the liquor service wage will also increase by 50 cents to $10.10 per hour by September 15th.

Bains also says minimum wage provisions like the daily rate for live-in home support workers, camp leaders and monthly rates for resident care takers and peace rates for farm workers will increase on a proportional percentage basis.

