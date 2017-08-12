Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for Alexis Creek to Riske Creek.

“This order is replacing the evacuation order issued earlier today from Highway 20 from West of Hanceville to Risk Creek,” said the CRD.”Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.”

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2uzAD07

Residents should register at Emergency Support Services (ESS) in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall between 10:00am and 4:00 pm. Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

“You must leave the area immediately,” states the CRD.