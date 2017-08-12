The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for areas north of Highway 20 to south of Tzenzaicut Lake including the Chantslar Lake Area. This order replaces the North of Highway 20 to South of Tzenzaicut Lake order to include the Chantslar Lake Area.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” said the CRD.

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Bella Coola

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2vQcgv9

You can register at ESS in Bella Coola at the Bella Coola Valey Inn at 441 MacKenzie Street.