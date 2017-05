The Quesnel Crossfire handed the league-leading Prince George Bandits their first loss of the season in the P.G. Senior Men’s Lacrosse League last night.

Dusty Cathcart scored the winner in overtime for a 10-9 victory in front of their hometown crowd.

It was his 2nd of the game.

Hunter McSeveny had a hat trick and Bryston Waffle also scored a pair of goals for Quesnel.

It was the Crossfire’s third win in a row.

Last week they beat the seond place PG Devils.

Quesnel is now 4 and 5 on the season.