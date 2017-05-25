The demolition of Arena 1 in Quesnel is now pretty much complete.

Once that happens construction of the new parking lot will begin.

Meanwhile, construction of the new West Fraser Centre continues with the installation of refrigeration piping and insulation on the agenda for the next few weeks.

The concrete slab will then be poured in mid-June.

Glass installation, as Quesnel residents can now see, has started on the exterior windows.

Other work that is underway includes electrical, plumbing, HVAC and refrigeration equipment.

The City confirms that the project remains on schedule and on budget for 20.6 million dollars.