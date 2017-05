Victoria RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a former Quesnel woman.

30-year old Laura Ketcham has not been heard from for more than three weeks.

Her family and friends are very concerned as this behavior is out of character for her.

She was reported missing on Saturday.

Ketcham, who grew up and went to high-school in Quesnel, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Laura’s whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP.