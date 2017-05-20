The Coyote Rock Golf Course has reopened under management for the 2017 golf season.

Gabe Pukacz who is also the Owner/Operator of Bell-E-Acres Golf Course says he had had a meeting with Williams Lake Indian Band Councillor Willie Sellars.

“I think it was just as a joke that he says you know we need you over here to run our golf course. It came about to be reality probably a month later that we hooked up and said we’ll dive in and make it happen.”

Pukacz who will be operating the course with his son Jared says he believes that running Coyote Rock Golf Course is going to be exciting and rewarding and adds that they will be having a grand opening event in June.

He says that it’s been a great deal of work to get the course operational again after having been closed for the 2016 golf season as a result of Highway construction activities.

This season, temporary access to the course will be through the intersection at Chief Will-Yum gas station and along the newly paved frontage road running parallel to Highway 97. Additional access points along Highway 97 will be in place by fall of this year as the Highway 97 four-laning work program completes.

“There’s certainly been a ton of work going on around the course,” said Councillor Sellars “But the course is in excellent shape and the public is going to be amazed with the Coyote Rock subdivision that has been developed around the golf course.”

“We’ll be completing the final phase of our works in that subdivision this summer and will begin marketing our residential lots by the end of the calendar year. The views from these lots are amazing. There is also a lot of interest in our commercial lots, and we’ll be taking some big announcements about those lots within the next few months.”

