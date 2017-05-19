The College of New Caledonia in Quesnel is the site of a very special workshop this long weekend, hosted this year by the Baker Creek Enhancement Society

170 people from all over the Province will be taking part in the Salmon Enhancement Program Community Workshop and we asked Tracy Bond Executive Director of the Baker Creek Enhancement Society what it’s all about.

“It’s an event that happens every two years and it’s a gathering for volunteers from across the province that work in protecting and working with salmon and salmon habitat. We all get together and we get some extra training to work on continual improvement on our skills that we use in the field”.

Bond said they received alot of support to put on this Salmon Enhancement Program Community Workshop which included Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific StreamKeepers Federation and Pacific Salmon Foundation.

The workshop begins this evening with a social followed by two full days of information sessions.