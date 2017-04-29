April proved to be a wet month.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau says we received double the amount of rain than what we normally would.

“We have recorded 45.8 mm of precipitation through the month of April. Now that includes a little bit of snow, but it’s mostly in the form of rain. Just to put that into perspective we compare that to the average of the month which is 22.2 mm.”

Charbonneau says the above normal rainfall was seen over much of province and that the temperatures for the month of April were not surprisingly colder than normal.

As for starting the month of May off she says there is a little bit of warmer weather on the way.

“We see temperatures that are going to be climbing into the mid teens towards the middle of next week. We don’t really see a huge drying out trend though which I know everybody is looking for.”