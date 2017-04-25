The College of New Caledonia Board has approved a balanced budget that, for the first time in years, doesn’t include cuts.

Here, President Henry Reiser talks about what’s in it for Quesnel…

“Quesnel is being effected by having a new power plan and building extension on our campus and that’s about 4 million dollars there and there is also an increase in the facilities budget so that we can better serve all of our campuses and that’s going to better benefit Quesnel.”

Reiser says there will be counselling support at all of our campuses as well.

In the region, they have re-launched dental hygiene and he says it looks like they will have money to address the equipment that is required to upgrade that program as well.