Kamloops RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16 year old reported missing on Easter Sunday.

Nikeda Folwer is also known as Nicky Grey.

She is described as:

First Nations

5’ 4

125 lbs

Hair is brown with copper highlights, long in length

“It is unknown where Nikeda may be but she may have travelled to Quesnel or further north,” said Corporal Jodi Shelkie in a media release.

If you see Nikeda please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or your nearest RCMP Detachment.