More staff is on the way for the Williams Lake RCMP.

Inspector Jeff Pelley says they have identified 2 newly promoted Corporals to the detachment.

“One on site and one will be transferring in from Kelowna after he sells his home, and we have a new police dog service handler identified out of the Lower Mainland which will be transferring in after she sells her home.”

Pelley says that the detachment is currently 40 members when at a full complement, and that they have 2 newly engaged members arriving over the next few months.

He says that the detachment hopes to be at full strength by May to June.

An analysis of the December 2016 statistics from the Williams Lake RCMP detachment and crime trends in comparison to 2015 show:

↓41% break and enter offences to businesses

↓ 5% break and enter offences to residential properties

↓ 2% theft from vehicles

↓ 10% spousal assaults

↓ 20% false alarms

↓ 30% mischief under $5000

↓ 1% crimes against persons

↑ 3% robbery calls (this is down however by 313% when compared to 2008)

↑ 3% theft of vehicle

Complete calls for service involving Williams Lake and the surrounding area were 11,192 in 2016.