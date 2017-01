The rodeo world is today mourning the loss of one of it’s fine young talents, Merritt, B.C.’s Ty Pozzobon.

The 25 year old bull rider died suddenly yesterday at the way too young age of 25.

Pozzobon was a fixture at the Williams Lake Stampede for about the last decade, although he did miss last year’s due to injury.

He was a Pro Bullriders Canada champion, a four time PBR World Finals qualifier and had qualified three times for the Canadian Finals Rodeo.