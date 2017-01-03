The McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a cabin fire at a home on Duckworth Lake last night.

By the time the department arrived, the the log home was fully engulfed.

The lone occupant did get out suffering a bit of smoke inhalation.

Early indications point to the homes wood stove chimney setting the underside of the roof a blaze.

11 members of MLVFD were on scene and a spokesperson for the department, Ian Hicks, the President of the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department says “we have trained for this exact situation, within 5 minutes of arriving there was a pump in the lake drawing thru holes in the ice and shortly another more powerful pump.”

The crew fought the blaze for three hours in minus 20 degree temperatures and Hicks says both the equipment and the dozen men worked like a well oiled machine, with four men on the hoses for 20-30 minutes then being relieved by four who were in the small attack truck to stay warm.

There is no estimate of the damage costs yet.