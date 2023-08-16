Williams Lake City Council will be halting their spending on Advertisements to Facebook.

This comes after Meta, parent company of Facebook, began blocking Canadian news to be posted on their site, in response to the Federal Government’s Bill C-18.

The City puts $500 dollars towards their advertising on the social media platform.

Sheila Boehm, City Councillor and North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) President, says they look to get other communities involved.

“Our goal would be to take that to NCLGA, or my goal as president will be to take it to the whole population of the north and try to get as much support as we can for I think whatever our local media would like to see happen there.” says Boehm.

Boehm added that this topic could even be discussed at the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities meeting in September.

As to if the communities will follow a similar approach to what the City is doing, she says it’ll all come down to discussions with the various political members.

Boehm hopes the Federal Government can revisit the bill, as they had the best intentions for it, but they aren’t getting what they want out of it.

There’s no timeline as to how long the City will keep their support towards Meta on hold.