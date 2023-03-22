Fishing Highway 24 Association’s Outhouse Races, are now confirmed for April 1st in Lone Butte.

This comes after the original date, February 19th, was cancelled due to a winter storm that affected the Cariboo.

Tammi Midgley, Fishing Highway 24 Association board member, says there’s a variety of reasons for the delay.

“A lot of us had a lot going on, so we’re all kind of owner operators, we are busy in the winters, some of us take our time off in the winter.” says Midgley.

- Advertisement -

“April 1st was the first time we had enough people around and available to get another event put together.”

For the outhouse races to continue, snow is needed on the ground, which begs the question if there will be enough now that the Cariboo is experiencing warmer weather.

While Midgley has no idea what will happen up to April 1st, she’s hopeful they will still have snow, since they have a base between two to three feet.

If there isn’t enough snow on the ground, she says the races will have to be cancelled until next year.

Even with the long delay, Midgley says nothing will change with the event, with everyone still registered, and even more time for anyone else looking to participate.

For more information on the event, you can visit the previous story here.