Fishing Highway 24 Association will once again host its outhouse races in Lone Butte.

This will be the first year back since covid, with people eager to continue the community tradition

“Everybody really looks forward to them, we have quite a few people that return every year to defend their title, or try and take over the title.” says Tammi Midgley, Owner Operator.

“We have families, we have businesses, we have different community groups that have their own outhouses and it gets pretty technical.”

Midgley is hoping that more teams participate in the races this year, with the previous year having around 10 teams compete.

Besides the outhouse races, there’ll be other activities set up for people to enjoy, along with a breakfast buffet beginning at 10:00am.

For more information on the outhouse races, and how to register, you can visit the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce website here.