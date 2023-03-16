After the province’s announcement on their focus with repeat violent offenders, some feel as it should be directed elsewhere.

For Surinderpal Rathor, Williams Lake Mayor, he has a mixed opinion on the work being done, as there’s more to be done beyond the offenders.

However, he still welcomes the positive news for the community.

“I’m very happy. As you know it’s plus or minus 10 people who are the biggest trouble makers in our community.” says Rathor.

“I think our numbers under the criminal code were way down. Our forces would be much better to spend that time where it’s much more needed, rather than chasing these 10 to 15 people.”

The new focus looks to keep communities safe through bringing in police-prosecutor-probation officer teams.

It will also look to assist the Crown council in the decision process of charge assessments and prosecutions.

Rathor also felt the renewed focus towards repeat violent offenders is long overdue, but is pretty sure that it will have a large impact for the community.