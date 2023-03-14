The B.C. government is creating dedicated police-prosecutor-probation officer teams to keep communities safe from repeat violent offenders.

Provincial officials said having a coordinated response across the justice system will be a key factor in improving public safety.

Twenty-five million dollars over three years will go towards 21 Crown counsel and 21 other professional BC Prosecution Service staff, four full-time BC Corrections officials, nine correctional supervisors, nine probation officers based in correctional centres and 12 dedicated probation officers based in community corrections offices.

The coordinated approach is meant to assist Crown counsel in making decisions about charge assessments and prosecutions.

- Advertisement -