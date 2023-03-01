After six months of the Healthcare Landing Program, it’s safe to say the progress has been a success.

The CRD, who helps fund the program, were presented the key points on what’s been working during their board meeting on February 24th.

Melissa LaPointe, Healthcare Landing Coordinator, explains that helping the transition for them has played a big role.

“Instead of it being inconvenient for them to fly into town when the enterprise isn’t open, we have made that really easy for them.” says LaPointe.

“The feedback we’re getting is wow, this is a great place to be, you’re making this so easy, we’ve never felt so welcomed, and they’re excited to come back.”

So far, the program has brought in 39 physicians, with it being primarily temporary, though some do choose to come back.

LaPointe says they look to approach both temporary and long term, while also letting word spread for the program.

The program itself brings in locums, students, and resident physicians that help alleviate pressure on local practitioners.

As for if any changes are coming to the program, she says they’d like to see more networking events, and a stronger social support system.

The program will last for three years helping 100 Mile House and Williams Lake, with two coordinators helping with physician transition, the other being Jeannie Ryduk.

For further background on the Healthcare Landing Program, you can visit the previous story here.