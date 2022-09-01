The City will have a couple new additions to help with healthcare professionals come to the Cariboo.

The two new Healthcare Landing Coordinators, Melissa LaPointe and Jeannie Rudyk, will be covering both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

“It’s very unusual that the City of Williams Lake would undertake would undertake work on behalf of another community, but in this case, the decision was made to do that.” says Beth Veenkamp, Manager of Economic Development for the City of Williams Lake.

“Both of the people that we’ve hired have different skill sets, so they’ll be tasked with different things, and depending on what’s going on, they may work in 100 Mile or Williams Lake.”

Veenkamp added that the City hopes that the new Healthcare Landing Coordinators will assist the community in better retaining physicians that are recruited in the area.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital Board will also be helping with financial support as incentives to recruit medical professionals.

As for the two new hires, they’ll be under a one year contract. Veenkamp said that if the program is a success, they can then hopefully expand it to further years.