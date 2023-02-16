Williams Lake First Nation announced Tuesday (February 14th) that Kourtney Cook will be taking over as the Chief Administrative Officer.

Cook will be stepping into the role, already familiar with WLFN, and will be taking over for the previous CAO, Aaron Mannella.

“I’ve worked alongside Williams Lake First Nation in my previous role, and when the vacancy was announced, I was encouraged by family, friends and my MBA cohort to proceed with the application process.” says cook

“From there, we rolled into interviews, and here we are.”

- Advertisement -

The previous roll Cook mentioned was with Gibraltar Mine, where she worked with WLFN in different capacities.

With the new roll, Cook is looking forward to growing with WLFN, and is keen to engage with the community and membership.

For now, she will be working alongside Mannella for a few days, to ensure a smooth transition.

Cook will officially begin her new roll with WLFN on February 21st.