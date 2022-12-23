Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) announced that Aaron Mannella is stepping away from his Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) role.

In a release from WLFN, they say Mannella began his role in 2019, and has helped oversee dramatic growth and evolution.

Some of that includes the design and construction of the WLFN government building, the resolution of the WLFN Village Claim, and more.

“I feel immense gratitude towards the Williams Lake First Nation’s leadership, staff, and partners.” said Mannella.

“Above all, I want to hold up and applaud this beautiful community who has welcomed me with open arms, and showed me special kindness that has enriched me both personally and professionally.”

Mannella will be returning to his hometown, Prince George, and will support the Chief and council through the transition.