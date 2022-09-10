The Cariboo Regional District Board will meet with Ministers and provincial government ministries this week at the Union of BC Municipalities convention.

The CRD will be presenting three resolutions that they’ve submitted to the UBCM membership.

The resolutions include Stable funding for the Forest Enhancement Society, parental leave for elected officials, and the need for consultation with Local Government and Indigenous Communities during the hiring process of provincial RCMP Detachment Commanders.

Local municipalities will also be attending the UBCM convention, where they will also present their resolutions. The previous story for those resolutions can be found here.

The Union of BC Municipalities convention is being held in Whistler from September 12th to the 16th.

More information about UBCM can be found here, along with the CRD’s website here.