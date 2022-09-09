Beginning on Monday next week, provincial and local governments will be having meetings to discuss some of the big issues around the province.

Some of the several issues that will be discussed during these meetings include health care, the opioid crisis, and flood protection. The issues will have resolutions that UBCM will be going over.

One of the hot topics for the past few years has been housing and homelessness, which will be another issue that will be talked about.

“There are all kinds of resolutions that have been brought forward, and several over the past number of years. says Laurie-Anne Roodenburg, Quesnel City Councillor and UBCM President.

“Housing is an issue across the entire spectrum, and UBCM has been working hard with the province to try and figure out how we can move forward with that.”

As for what Roodenburg hopes to happen at UBCM is the premier and his cabinet ministers listen and understand how important these priorities are, and that both parties work towards that common goal.

For more information on UBCM and their resolutions, you can visit their website here.