Williams Lake City Council approved of a $60,000 water main repair overrun on Hodgson Road.

The previous budget that was given back in late May was a fixed budget of $200,600. However, an issue with drilled depth, a need for an air release chamber, proximity to an existing overhead power line and replacement of a fire hydrant brought on the request for more money.

The money will be covered by the City’s General fund, which will provide $15,000, and a redirection of $45,000 from the Worksyard Transformer Capital Project.

Due to a portion of the budget being redirected, the Worksyard Transformer Capital Project will now be put off until 2023.

Out of the $60,000 overrun, $18,375 will go to the hydrant install, $12,919 will be put towards the ARV supply and install.

The rest of the extra budget ($28,706) will cover the right of way on the new alignment, additional engineering and installation of the eastern connection point for drilled line, away from overhead power lines.

As it stands, only a portion of the water main will be repaired, because of the uncertainty of the grounds movement.

