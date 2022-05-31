- Advertisement -

Hodgson Road, located in Williams Lake, has had issues with its water main for some time, and has seen some repairs done over that time.

During City Council, there were discussions on how the water main would be repaired. The current method the city is going with is repairing it by sections. Some councilors wondered why repairing it completely wasn’t an option.

“The ground keeps moving, which then puts strain on the water mains and ideally we’d love to be able to only have to fix the water mains once. That would make the most financial economic sense for us.” says Jason Ryll, Williams Lake City Councilor.

“unfortunately, we’re just in a position where we’re not sure how much more the ground is gonna move.”

The City will be putting in fused pipe in the one section instead of the previously used pipe, which will allow it to have more movement for if or when the ground moves again. After that has been completed, the City will eventually move to the next section of the pipe.

In terms of when this project will start, Council says they’d like to see construction begin in a couple weeks. This is due to the damage not affecting residents.