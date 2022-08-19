- Advertisement -

Previously, the water system in the South Cariboo was placed under a critically low level for residents.

The areas that were affected by this notice included 108 Mile Ranch, Horse Lake, and Lexington.

The levels were released by the CRD in late July, but had only recently been back to normal. The water levels were corrected 2-3 weeks after it was critically low, thanks to the CRD telling residents to cut down the use of water.

Charles Boulet, Manager of Environmental Services at the CRD, said that since the last announcement, people had been considering lowering their water usage, and its allowed the system to get back to normal.

When it comes to if the water levels could go back to critically low, he said that there’s always a risk, and that people can do things that’ll affect the system at any time.

