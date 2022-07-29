- Advertisement -

Residents on water systems at 108 Mile Ranch and Horse Lake in the South Cariboo and Lexington subdivision near Williams Lake are being asked to please slow the flow.

The Cariboo Regional District said in a release that water is being overused in these communities and is becoming critically low.

Charles Boulet Manager of Environmental Services for the CRD said the source of potable water can’t keep up to fill the reservoir and usually the cause of the problem is from watering lawns overnight or forgetting to turn off sprinklers before going to work.

Boulet said they like to keep reservoirs at between 75 and 95 percent full and these particular ones would be dropping below 50 fifty percent.

The Cariboo Regional District is asking that each homeowner use water in consideration of the entire community’s needs.