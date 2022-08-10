- Advertisement -

West Fraser had announced yesterday that 147 jobs would be impacted by changes, with 15 being lost in Williams Lake.

The job losses doesn’t just affect the people directly involved, as it also affects job surrounding the position lost.

“There’s a domino effect whenever there’s a layoff particularly in the mills, because there’s the loggers, the truck drivers, It filters down so, I don’t like to hear about any job losses in Williams Lake.” says Williams Lake Mayor, Walt Cobb.

“We keep working to try and get more jobs, not less jobs.”

- Advertisement -

Cobb added that the mill was already down to three shifts at 3 days a week. With the shift being eliminated, it allows for the rest of the crews to go back to work full time.

West Fraser looks to put the people affected by the shift elimination elsewhere in the organization.

For the original story on the shift eliminations, you can find it here.