- Advertisement -

West Fraser announced today (Tuesday) that is it permanently curtailing approximately 170 million board feet of combined production at its Fraser Lake and Williams Lake sawmills, and approximately 85 million square feet of plywood production at its Quesnel Plywood mill.

The company says the curtailment will be realized through the elimination of one shift at each facility.

The reduction in capacity is expected to impact 15 positions in Williams Lake, 55 positions at Quesnel Plywood, and 77 positions at Fraser Lake.

The company says it expects to mitigate the impact on effected employees by providing work opportunities at other West Fraser operations.

- Advertisement -

It goes on to say that access to available timber is an increasing challenge in BC and ongoing transportation constraints have impaired the company’s ability to reliably access markets.

The company says reductions are necessary to better align West Fraser’s operating capacity with available timber and transport availability.