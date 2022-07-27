- Advertisement -

The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) went door to door yesterday (July 26th) collecting food for the Salvation Army.

Non-perishable food collection began at 6:00, where members of the WLFD stopped at as many communities as possible until their time cut off of 9:00pm.

“The food drive went well. It was awesome being out their and being able to get everybody to give us donations last night.” says Joan Flaspohler, Deputy Fire Chief for the Williams Lake Fire Department.

“We ended up getting quite a large pile of product to be able to distribute and give to the Salvation Army today when they come and pick it up.”

Flaspohler added that they got donations of a monetary value of $770 that they’ll be able to hand off to the Salvation Army.

If you’d still like to donate any non-perishable food items, you can still drop them off at the fire hall today.

Flaspohler says she will make sure all the donations make their way to the Salvation Army.

