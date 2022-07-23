- Advertisement -

The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) will be making stops around the city, to collect donations for the Salvation Army food bank through its annual Christmas in July Food Drive.

The WLFD will go door to door to collect food donations from residents on Tuesday, July 26th, from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. Some of the areas they will be covering include the Hamel subdivision and Hamel trailer park, Pearkes Drive and Centennial Drive, Westridge Drive and Country Club Boulevard, and more.

You can find the full list of places on the City’s website here.

“If we don’t happen to get to your home, and you want to contribute, try and stop by the fire hall the following day (July 27th), and just drop some non-perishable food items, and we’ll make sure the Salvation Army gets it.” says Joan Flaspohler, Deputy Fire Chief for the Williams Lake Fire Department.



The times that residents can drop off non-perishable food items, are between 8:30am and 4:30pm.

She asks that residents who do look to donate when the WLFD members come to their door, to have the item(s) ready in a bag or box. It would make it a lot quicker for them to gab and go.

For more information on the Williams Lake Salvation Army, you can visit their website here.